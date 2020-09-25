Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Former All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential campaign council director on election planning and monitoring, Dr. Theordore Ekechi, has commended President Muhammad Buhari, over his neutrality in the Edo governorship election which the main opposition, the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) candidate, Godwin Obaseki, won.

Ekechi who is a member representing the South East geopolitical zone in the North East Development Commission (NEDC) said that President Buhari need to be commended specially for resisting the temptation of meddlesomness that would have affected the credibility of the system.

Ekechi, in a statement released in Abuja, on Friday, described the President as an icon of democracy which was confirmed in Edo state where he allowed the institutions to work without human influence.

He said: “The President allowed the peoples vote to count in Edo state when many political watchers believed that the ruling APC will take advantage of the Federal might to win the election. That was commendable. His avowed integrity has shown that he is a democrat.”

Ekechi, also hailed the security agencies for the professionalism and comportment exhibited during the election, adding that it helped in bringing the desired results and made the election hitch free.

He added: “I am particularly marvelled and delighted at the high level of comportment and professionalism displayed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The conformity to the law and adherance to neutrality and strict compliance to law and order heralded a level playing ground that allowed the voters to cast their votes without any fear of intimidation or molestation”

He congratulated Governor Obaseki and urged him to rise above partisan politics and deliver the dividends of democracy to the Edo voters who, according to him, voted him to power.