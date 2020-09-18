Edo state government has declared Friday (today,) September 18, 2020, as work-free day.

This is to enable workers in the state to travel to their respective constituencies to exercise their voting rights.

In a statement on Thursday, Edo State Head of Service, through the Permanent Secretary, Mrs. P. E Aziegbemhin, noted that ” the action is to allow voters opportunity to go to their wards to cast their vote.

“Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Extra-Ministerial Departments are requested to bring the contents of this circular to the attention of their staff.” the statement noted.