The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the Edo governorship election, Gov. Godwin Obaseki, on Saturday dedicated his ward-to-ward campaign for the poll to God Almighty.

He said this as he rounded-off his five weeks campaign to political wards in the state at his home ward, Oredo Ward 4.

He declared the campaigns as successful and said that it was only God that made it a reality.

Obaseki stated this while addressing a crowd of PDP supporters in his Oredo Ward 4 campaign ground in Benin.

According to him, for the past five weeks, we have been campaigning from one ward to the other, we went through the 192 Wards in the state.

“We started from Edo North and we went through all the wards.

“Tonight is the final stop of this campaign, we want to start by thanking God Almighty. It is only God that can make it possible. It is only Him that saw us through, driving in all of the 192 Wards.

“We traveled thousands of kilometers, sometimes in very difficult terrain, not one incident recorded, not one accident, we give thanks to Almighty God.

“This experience I believe is new in Edo politics, that is what we are doing is all about 21 years into our politics.

“We cannot continue to play politics in the year 2020 the way we played it in 1999.

“We realised that God has given us the mandate to come and change the situation we are into. And this is where we derive our strength from.

“The only person we are afraid of is God Almighty, and because we are afraid of Him, it is only Him we serve, our mandates is God’s mandate.

“We are here to thank all of you, who made this possible, but first let me start with the Chairman of our Campaign Council, Mr Dan Orbirh, we also want to thank the various senatorial directors and party leaders.

“You see how God works, as we are ending the campaign he is bringing showers of blessing on us.

“Before we set out toady, it rained heavily, now as we are concluding our last rally God is bringing down rain.

“Is that not enough to thank God. I call on all our supporters to vote PDP massively in Sept. 19, gubernatorial election in the state,” he appealed.

Earlier, the Chairman of Edo PDP Campaign Council, Mr Dan Orbirh, thanked the people of Ward 4 for showing support to their son.

“Because I was not going to campaign here, I will use this opportunity to pass a message across the 192 Wards in the state, that they should identify strangers not resident in Edo.

“Please do what is right and let them know that they have no business coming here.

“This message is for the entire state, we are not going to welcome strangers on election day in Edo.

“So, those who are arranging buses from Lagos, down to Imo and Kogi, let me advise you, don’t send innocent people to our state only for them to meet strict resistance,” he said. (NAN)