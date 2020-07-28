Godwin Tsa Abuja

A civil society group under the platform of Equity and Justice in Politics and Governance Movement has expressed confidence in the Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state led All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council to deliver Edo state governorship election to the party.

In a statement signed by its Co-ordinator, Comrade Salifu Momodu, the group praised the efforts of Governor Ganduje since his appointment as the council Chairman to deliver the state for the party.

According to him, Governor Ganduje and his council members will leave no stone unturned to ensure victory is secured at the of the election.

The group advised Governor Obaseki to start preparing his handing over note because the campaign council of the party led by Governor Ganduje, is working hard to ensure victory for the candidate of the party, Mr. Osagie Ize-Iyamu, in the September 19, 2020 governorship election in the state.

”For us at Equity and Justice in Politics and Governance Movement, as a reputable civil society organisation, we will advise Governor Obaseki, to start preparing his handing over note because an end has come to his political career.

”For the record and we want Governor Obaseki to take note of this day, the candidate of the APC, Pastor Ize Iyamu will be declared winner of the September 19, 2020 governorship election in the state because the campaign council of the APC is already working assiduously to make this a reality.

”We are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the All Progressives Congress, APC, through the campaign council for the governorship election in the state will achieve victory in the election”.

On the attacks by the PDP on APC supporters in the state, the movement described it as an act of desperation on the part of Governor Obaseki and his party.

”Well meaning Nigerians have joined their voices to condemn the recent attack supporters ofbtge party in the state. Rather than being intimidated, we advise APC supporters in the state to remain resolute and stand for what they believe, which is to vote out the incumbent governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki and his bad policies.

”The attack on ApC supporters in the state is what we described as desperation at the highest level. If this is not desperation, then, we don’t know what it is. Governor Obaseki, in a bid to divert the attention of the good people of Edo state from his very many failures and that of his administration resorted to attack PDP supporters.

”The good people of Edo state should beware of distraction from the real issue, which is to vote out this present incompetent government of Godwin Obaseki, who is trying to divert the attention of the people of the state with the recent attack”