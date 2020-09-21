Elder statesman and Afenifere leader, Ayo Adebanjo also congratulated the people of Edo State, saying that the outcome of Saturday’s poll in which Governor Obaseki was re-elected was victory for free and fair election, equity and justice for democracy.

He said that the shenanigans of the APC has been exposed as nothing could stop the people of Edo State from choosing who would lead them.

The elder statesman urged the APC and President Muhammadu Buhari to take note of what happened in Edo and never take the people for granted again.