Tony Osauzo, Benin

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in last Saturday Edo State Governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, yesterday, reacted to the outcome of the election, saying that he was “studying the results along with other party members and will announce the next line of action soon”.

Ize-Iyamu in his verifiable Twitter handle said “I hereby thank and appreciate my teeming supporters, who have had to endure many evils including being prevented from exercising their franchise, for their support and determination during the election process.

“I assure you all that I am studying the results along with other party members and will announce the next line of action soon. God bless you all”, he said.