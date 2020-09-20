(Nefishetu Yakubu, NAN)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday released the results of the Edo governorship election of 13 local government areas of the state.

The commission is expecting election results from the remaining five local government areas.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner for Edo, Mr Johnson Alalibo, announced Prof. Akpofure Rem-Rukeh, Vice-Chancellor, University of Petroleum Resources, Effuru, Delta, as the Returning Officer to announce the results.

Alalibo declared that the results from 13 local government were ready for collation.

“This is final stage of the election and I urge you to be calm, if you have any protest we will recognise you to speak,” he said.

The results as declared by the collation officers:

Igueben Local Government- APC 5179, PDP, 7870. Registered voters 46838, accredited 13404, total valid votes 13179, rejected votes 212 and total vote cast 13 382

Esan North East Local Government- APC 6556, PDP 13579. Registered voters 84241, accredited 20825, total valid 20369,rejected 361, total votes cast 20730.

Esan Central Local Government -APC 6719, PDP 10,694. Registered voters 55569, accredited 17931, total valid votes 17672, rejected 242, total votes cast 17914

Ikpoba-Okha Local Government – APC 18218, PDP 41030. Registered voters 310073, accredited 61731, total valid votes 60052, rejected 1378, total votes cast 61430.

Uhumwode Local Government- APC-5972, PDP-10022, ZLP-5 and YPP-2. Registered voters 73416, accredited 16741, total valid votes 16283, rejected 352, total votes cast 16635.

Egor Local Government – APC 10202, PDP 27621. Registered voters 219841, accredited 39709, total valid votes 38396, rejected 955, total votes cast 39351.

Owan East Local Government – APC 19295, PDP 14762. Registered voters 91769, accredited 34819, total valid votes 34246, rejected 515, total votes cast 34761.

Owan West Local Government- APC 11193, PDP 11485. Registered voters 61193, accredited 23294, total valid votes 22849, rejected 404, total votes cast 23253.

Oredo Local Government -AA-8, ADC- 160, ADP-256, APC-18365 and PDP- 43498. Registered voters 309968, accredited voters 64783, total valid votes 62578, rejected 1302 and total votes cast 63,880.

Esan South East Local Government -APC 9237, PDP 10563. Registered voters 73907, accredited 20274, total valid votes 19896, rejected 307, total votes cast 20203.

Ovia North East Local Government -APC 9907, PDP 16987. Registered voters 143009, accredited 28607, total valid votes 27437, rejected votes 934 and total votes cast 28371.

Etsako West Local Government -APC 26140, PDP 17959. Registered voters 158899, accredited 48846, total valid votes 44539, rejected 2828, total votes cast 47367.

Esan West Local Government- APC 7189, PDP 17434. Registered voters 99983, accredited 25530, total valid votes 24880, rejected 579 and total votes cast 25459.