Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate for the Sept. 19 Edo governorship election, has promised to prioritse recruitment of teachers, if voted as Governor.

Ize-iyamu gave the assurance during his ward-to-ward campaign on Tuesday at Arokho, Otuo and Uahumi communities in Owan East Local Government Area of Edo.

He said many schools in the state, especially those in rural areas, lacked core subject teachers and basic learning facilities.

“We have schools but no teachers to teach our students; teachers retire on a daily basis but the present state government has refused to employ more teachers.

“I promise to prioritise the employment of teachers in our schools to ensure our students get the right knowledge to become future leaders,” he said.

Ize-Iyamu said that he would also empower local vigilantes and place them on a monthly salary to allow for effective community policing.

He gave the assurance that the skills acquisition centre, as well as the hospital built by a former member of the House of Representative in the area, would be made functional, if elected.

“My SIMPLE agenda is to make life better for all Edo people through manpower development, job creation, leadership by example and infrastructural development, among others.

“This council is known for farming. I promise to assist farmers with loans and farm inputs if elected Edo Governor,” he said.

Ize-Iyamu also promised to facilitate the installation of telecommunication connectivity equipment in Arokho community. (NAN)