From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives has condemned alleged siege on opposition governors by security agents in Benin City, the Edo State capital, ahead of Saturday’s gubernatorial election in the state.

The caucus in a statement by its leader, Kingsley Chinda, on Friday night, stated that it is unacceptable that security agencies, whose duty is to ensure safety of lives and property are the ones allegedly causing chaos.

Chinda said it is shocking that while All Progressives Congress (APC) governors and a presiding officer of the National Assembly are sheltered in the home of a leader of the party in the state, PDP governors are being harassed.

“The caucus find the current siege on Governors by men of the Nigeria Police force and other security officials as disturbing and unacceptable ahead of the election.

” As a democratic society, Nigerians should be given the right to free movement, association and above all right to vote leaders of their chioce to govern the affairs of the state in the interest of the people”

” The caucus wishes to draw the attention of Mr president to immediately wade into the matter and allow the people of Edo state to vote leaders of fhier choice ”

” We also want to use this medium to draw the attention of the nation and the international community of the security siege on PDP governors in Benin City.”