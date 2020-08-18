When the people of Edo State step out on Saturday, September 19, 2020, to cast their votes in the governorship election, they will be confronted by a range of challenges and contrasting choices. They will be faced with the choice of voting for continuity for incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki and the option of voting for Osagie Ize-Iyamu, a contestant who has never tasted life in Government House, Benin.

That election will also test the character, credibility, influence and acceptability of Adams Oshiomhole, the garrulous former Edo State governor and most recently dumped chairperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Four years ago, he described Obaseki as an unassailable candidate, a man with Edo State in his heart, an achiever who has the magic touch, and a man of the people (in a positive sense). Today, Oshiomhole has changed his views on Obaseki, describing him as a candidate to be avoided, a man who should never be entrusted with the governorship of the state.

At the same time four years ago, Oshiomhole demonised Ize-Iyamu, depicting him as an unreliable man, a man with a mask, and someone with questionable credentials who poured acid on a student at the University of Benin during his student years, an act that landed him in a two-year expulsion from the university. Four years ago, Ize-Iyamu was associated with all manner of vices. In 2020, Oshiomhole has found in Ize-Iyamu something his eyes failed to pick out in previous years. Without shame or concern, Oshiomhole has stooped low, scooped, and gobbled up his own phlegm that he spat out four years ago. He has now embraced and adopted Ize-Iyamu as his latest political grandson whom he sees as the best candidate to govern Edo State.

What a flip-flop within four years. With Oshiomhole, inconsistency has become a virtue. These discrepancies in his behaviour have confirmed the old saying attributed to William Clay but also used widely in international relations to suggest that, in politics, there are no permanent friends or enemies but permanent interests. Oshiomhole does not feel fazed by his contradictory perceptions of the two leading candidates in the forthcoming governorship election.

Someone described Nigerian politicians as chameleons. That term fits Oshiomhole perfectly. I have often wondered whether Oshiomhole could sleep soundly with his two eyes shut when his previous endorsements of Obaseki and his criticisms of Ize-Iyamu are played to his ears at night. Would he sleep or would his dreams be disrupted by apparitions he conjured through his own undoing? Only a man who condemns someone today and hosts the same person to lunch tomorrow has the capacity to manage that character flaw.

To put into context Oshiomhole’s personal attributes, here are some public statements he made about Obaseki and Ize-Iyamu that were captured on tape. In one moment, he venerated Obaseki and mauled Ize-Iyamu. Voters will make up their minds next month whether a man who talks from both sides of his mouth over a short period of time could be trusted.

In one of his widely circulated comments, Oshiomhole made this remark about Obaseki: “Godwin is self-made. He went to school. He didn’t pour acid on anybody’s child.” He also said Obaseki is: “A man who is resourceful. A man who is intelligent. And a man who will put Edo State first,” stating quite confidently that: “Godwin will take Edo to the next level. He will do what he promised. And I stand to guarantee that Godwin is not making political statement. He is making statements that come out of their conviction, working together, we will take Edo to the next level.”

Oshiomhole said further: “It would require God’s guidance and blessing to do the kind of thing that Governor Obaseki has been able to do over the past two years. And I want to share in the joy of the fact that my successor, at half time, has more than acquitted himself.”

At the same occasion, Oshiomhole spoke disapprovingly of Ize-Iyamu. Hear him: “Your opponent, Ize-Iyamu, he read law. He is not a barrister. Now, because of crisis of identity, he went to carry a Bible and say he is a pastor and born-again. Be careful of those who carry Bible in the day and…”

Oshiomhole presented his glorious assessment of Obaseki’s character out of his own free will. He was not under threat of any kind. That was when he was on good terms with Obaseki. Today, the wheels have fallen off that relationship. Oshiomhole has switched his support to Ize-Iyamu, incidentally, the same man that he previously ridiculed and rubbished in various public addresses.

The lesson to be drawn from these baffling anomalies is that when next Oshiomhole delivers his testimony about another politician’s flawless credentials, he must consider carefully what to say and what to keep close to his heart. In future, his own words could be used as evidence to show that he must never be trusted because he talks hastily and glibly. Talking before thinking is not the hallmark of a political leader.

In next month’s election, voters would make a definitive statement about whether they believe Oshiomhole’s portrayal of Obaseki. Part of that judgment would include a message that Edo State citizens are not naïve, that they do not suffer from memory impairment, and that they cannot be tossed around like a hot-air balloon.

Oshiomhole once said he was out to end the influence of godfathers in Edo politics. He even vowed there would be no more godfathers in the state after his tenure. However, his current meddling in Edo politics, his deep-seated disapproval of Governor Obaseki’s second term ambition, as well as his nomination and endorsement of Ize-Iyamu show quite clearly that Oshiomhole wants to be the lone godfather in Edo State politics. He believes he has the divine right as a kingmaker to appoint a candidate to govern the state.

There are concerns the forthcoming governorship election may not be free, fair, transparent, peaceful, and credible. The 2019 general election was blemished by violence, open snatching of ballot boxes, kidnapping of election officials and party agents, criminal use of thumb-printed ballot papers, and unlawful collusion between party agents and election officials. Despite these disgusting national experiences, I am not persuaded that adequate mechanisms for a free, transparent, and violence-free election in Edo State have been put in place by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Four years ago, Obaseki was depicted as a polished and flawless governorship candidate. He went on to win the election. In 2020, Ize-Iyamu has emerged as the beautiful bride that Oshiomhole is waving at Edo voters. Unfortunately, the forthcoming election will not be decided by how handsome a candidate appears. Personal integrity, ability to deliver, responsiveness to the needs of the people, and upholding election campaign promises will be key.