Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo philanthropist, Amb. Dion Osagie, yesterday, expressed optimism that the Edo State governorship election slated for tomorrow (Saturday), would be the most peaceful election in the annals of the state.

He expressed the optimism while fielding questions from journalists in Benin City.

Osagie said the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, has waded in by calling the major political parties’ candidates in the election and asked them to give him their words of maintaining peace before, during and after the election and which they are going to abide by.

“I think the Edo State governorship election is going to be the most peaceful election in the history of the state. I don’t think there is going to be any crime, I don’t think there is going to be any killings. I think it is going to be the most peaceful election because the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, has also stepped in by advising both candidates. I think it is going to be a very peaceful election”, he said.

Osagie said the people of the state should learn to see election as a game that must be played by its rules and must not be seen as warfare because there is always going to be life after the election.

“Election is never a game of war. Godwin Obaseki and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, should encourage their followers to have a peaceful election in Edo State because that is what we want to see.

“We don’t want to see bloodshed. We want a peaceful election and we don’t want to see brothers fighting each other, we want a peaceful election”, he stressed.

He lamented the way and manner election is being conducted in this part of the world, stating that people don’t know how to respect the choice of others rather they see such as a threat.

“There is a major difference when it comes to election in the Western world and in Nigeria. People do not let us to exercise our freedom of choice. If I am supporting Mr. A, it should not be a problem to anybody and if you are supporting Mr. B, it should not be a problem for me.

“People do not understand what it means to have a freedom of choice, freedom of association, until you are able to educate the people that election is just a choice. It is the person that interests you is the one you will vote for. So, I think that what we need in Nigeria is to educate more people that election is a game of choice, it is a democratic right that everybody should participate in”, he added.

