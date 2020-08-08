Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike said his position as the of Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Campaign Council for Edo 2020 governorship election will not affect the governance and development of the State.

Governor Wike stated this while speaking to reporters after his routine inspection of on-going projects under the State’s urban renewal programme.

The Governor, who inspected the Real Madrid Academy, Port Harcourt, Woji Road, at the New Government

Reservation Area and Rebisi Flyover, expressed happiness with the level of work done at the various project sites.

He said: ‘Campaign doesn’t mean that you only go outside. We have our own strategy of campaigning.

‘We are liaising with the Edo Local Campaign Organisation on our winning strategies.

‘So, it does not affect governance and the building of infrastructure to develop the State.

‘The campaign is not distracting me because I am focused on delivering on the promises I made to Rivers people,’ he stated.

Governor Wike said the August deadline for the completion of the Real Madrid Academy is sacrosanct.

He, however, stated that government was yet to decide on the September resumption date for academic activities in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He stated: ‘The Real Madrid Academy is almost ready. So, we believe that with the level of work done so far, the August deadline will be achievable.’

Governor Wike also expressed happiness that Julius Berger Nigeria Plc would complete Rebisi Flyover by November this year, three months ahead of February, 2021.