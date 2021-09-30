From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Some members of the Edo State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality and Other Related Matters have expressed worry that over two months after it submitted its report to Governor Godwin Obaseki, the governor is yet to begin the implementation of the panel’s recommendations.

In a letter dated September 30 and addressed to the governor and copied the Secretary to State Government (SSG) and the Chairperson of the panel, eight of the panel members said the governor had promised that he would begin the implementation of their recommendation not later than 14 days after the submission of the Panel’s report but expressed surprise that till date no action has been taken on their recommendation.

The letter entitled “Appeal for the mobilisation and implementation of the recommendations of the Edo State Judicial Panel of inquiry on police brutality and other related matters #EndSARS’, was signed by Osaro Culture Iyamu, Dr Usiosefe Ereyimwen, Kelly Omokaro Osunbor, Kola Edokpayi, Ogidi Eromosele Godwin, Pius Effam, Salami David and Imafidon Imadeyogie Stephen.‎

‘We bring you greetings in solidarity for genuine progress and wish to use this medium to remind you of your sworn commitment to goodwill.

‘May we remind Your Excellency that it is apparently a year since the #EndSARS protest took place which led to the setting up of The Judicial Panel of Inquiry across the country to look into all issues that resulted in the subject in reference.

‘Sir, it is no longer news that in your usual good spirit, you mobilised one of the most genuine and formidable teams to do justice to the petitions from the victims of police brutality and other related matters as headed by our most respected Hon. Justice Ada Ehigiamusoe (retd).

‘We wish to bring to your notice, Sir, and for the sake of emphasis that the feedbacks from the street are beginning to show genuine worries over the rationale as to why the reports of the panel are yet to be implemented or attended to, in view of your verbal commitments during the Panel’s inauguration that the implementation will be at least Fourteen (14) days after the submission of the report.

‘In the light of the above, we wish to appeal that you commence implementation of the report in reference and in other to mitigate public outcry and reinforce the trust in your leadership,’ the read.

Justice Ehigiamusoe while submitting the report said the panel received a total of 170 petitions and struck out 25 for lack of diligence, while 10 others were dismissed for lacking in merit, with 135 petitions which were considered to be meritorious.

Governor Obaseki had assured the government would carefully review the report of the panel and ensure that its recommendations are implemented.

