Edo Government has extended the curfew in the state for another 14 days to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Secretary to the Government, Osarodion Ogie, said the curfew, which is effective between 8pm and 6am daily, was extended to limit movement within the state at night.

“The Edo government has extended the curfew in the state for another 14 days, starting from today. The time for the curfew remains 8pm to 6am, daily. This is in furtherance of efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus.

“Government reiterates that only those on essential duty are allowed movement within this period,” he said.