Emma Jemegah

The chairman of Edo State Football Association, Frank Ilaboya, has condemned officiating in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Ilaboya, who was at the last league match between Rivers United and Bendel Insurance in Port Harcourt on Sunday said the officiating was he had seen in recent times.

“It’s one of the worst officiating I’ve ever seen. It was brazen officiating from the onset and it was evident that the referee and his assistants had a mission.”

The veteran sports journalist, who also doubles as the Chairman, Owan West LGA, Edo State, urged the League Management Company (LMC) to investigate the final day tie between Sunshine Stars and MFM in Akure.

MFM saw their Super Six dream go up in smoke after losing 4-2 to Sunshine, which helped the Akure side secure their place in the NPFL.

“This is a Sunshine side that could hardly score two goals in a game now scoring four against a team like MFM. After they played us in Benin, they boasted that they would survive relegation, so LMC should take another look at their final match.”

Ilaboya added, “We feel pain from the state government to the football-loving people of the state, about this relegation.”

This is one season that the club had the best motivation in terms of welfare.