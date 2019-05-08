Edo State Football Association has expressed disbelief with the passing away of ex Bendel Insurance star, George Omokaro.

Speaking on behalf of the state football association, Hon Frank Ilaboya, said the death of the former Edo State Football Association chairman was a huge loss to the entire football family in Nigeria, describing the late football administrator as gentle and peace loving man who contributed so much to the game of football in the state and country in general.

“ I can’t believe George Omokaro is no more. He was a gentle and peace loving football administrator who contributed so much to the game in Edo State and Nigeria. His exploits with Bendel Insurance in the late 70s to 80s and a stint with then Green Eagles will continue to remain a reference point. I pray that God will give those he left behind the fortitude to bear this big loss,” Mr. Ilaboya added.

Omokaro, who died in the early hours of Monday, was a member of the famous Bendel Insurance team that trashed Rangers International 3-0 in the final match of the 1978 Nigeria Challenge Cup in Lagos.

Hon Ilaboya however thanked the Edo State government for her support towards the late football administrator when he took ill. He also used the occasion to sympathise with the family of former junior international, Wilson Oboh, who died last week in Benin City.