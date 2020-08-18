Tony Osauzo, Benin

The factional 17 lawmakers of Edo State House of Assembly met yesterday amidst tight security, alleging that there are plots to attack them.

They, however, inaugurated 17 committees for the smooth running of the state.

The House announced that it received two petitions over alleged withdrawal of salaries and entitlements of elected councilors in the 18 local government areas over their refusal to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party with Governor Godwin Obaseki and the removal from office of the vice chairman of Owan East Local Government Area which it referred to committees to investigate and report back in two weeks.

The lawmakers, at their resumed sitting yesterday, which was held after they held an executive session, condemned the continued siege on the House of Assembly complex by people they described as hoodlums, a development they said has propelled them to be meeting in a rented hall.

The member representing Uhunmwonde constituency, Hon Washington Osifo, alleged that there were plots to attack the members and inflict body injuries one them.

“Mr Speaker, similar information got to us on June 18 last year and we ignored it because we thought these were our party members and they cannot harm us but few hours after, we were attacked by thugs led by the CSO to the governor. The information available to us Mr. Speaker, is that these same people are planning to again attack us and we must not take this for granted again”.

The Speaker, Edoror, in his reaction condemned the plot adding “Democracy is a game of numbers and we have absolute majority. We call on our colleagues to retrace their steps and join us”.

The Speaker announced the suspension of the Clerk of the House who he alleged has been aiding seven lawmakers to meet, saying that the Clerk would be investigated.

The House then adjourned sitting to Tuesday, August 25.