Tony Osauzo, Benin

The 17-member factional Edo State House of Assembly, yesterday, said the approval given to Governor Godwin Obaseki by the other factional seven member-Assembly, to obtain N1.5 loan facility from a Commercial Bank was null and void and urged the bank to decline the request.

Speaking under matters of urgent public importance, the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Emmanuel Agbaje, who represents Akoko-Edo II, described the approval of the loan “by an illegal gathering of dissident members in the Government House, who claim they have approved the sum of N1.5 billion naira for Godwin Obaseki led Government of Edo State”.

‎

He said the purpose of the loan is to fund their electoral interests adding that “their election is not an official matter of the state, we as a House cannot afford to sell the future of our children”.

Also speaking, the member representing Oredo West Consistency, Chris Okaeben, said himself and his other colleagues from Oredo were embarrassed by the action of the governor.

“I want to apologise to the people of Edo State and all lovers of democracy for the erroneous and thus far embarrassing activities of the present governor of Edo state”, he said.

The factional Speaker, Victor Edoror, asked the Clerk to send clean copies of the sitting’s resolution to the Governor of Edo State, Attorney-General of the Federation, the Director General, Debt Management Office, as well as all anti graft agencies.

They also said the House has terminated the appointment of the Clerk of the House, Yaya Omogbai, who he said has been on suspension and also announced Mr. Samuel Efezokhale as the acting Clerk of the House.

But in his reaction, Okiye said responding to their action is like giving them credibility but described them as impostors that should be investigated by the police.

He said he was expecting the police to investigate them as ordered by the court for treason and felony.

What they are doing remains a big joke. It is of no value before the law”, he said.

‎