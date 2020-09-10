Tony Osauzo, Benin

The 17-member factional Edo State House of Assembly, yesterday, said the approval given to Governor Godwin Obaseki by the other factional member-Assembly to obtain N1.5 loan facility from a commercial bank was null and void and urged the bank to decline the request.

Speaking under matters of urgent public importance, Deputy Speaker, Emmanuel Agbaje, who represents Akoko-Edo II, described the approval “by an illegal gathering of dissident members in the Government House, who claim they have approved the sum of N1.5 billion for Godwin Obaseki-led government of Edo State as null.”

He claimed the purpose of the loan was to fund their electoral interests adding that “their election is not an official matter of the state, we as a House cannot afford to sell the future of our children”.

The member representing Oredo West Consistency, Chris Okaeben, said himself and his other colleagues from Oredo were embarrassed by the action of the governor.

The factional Speaker, Victor Edoror, asked the Clerk to send clean copies of the sitting’s resolution to the Governor of Edo State, Attorney-General of the Federation, the Director General, Debt Management Office, as well as all anti graft agencies.