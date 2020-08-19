Tony Osauzo, Benin

Factional 17 lawmakers of Edo State House of Assembly met yesterday, amidst tight security, alleging that there are plots to attack them.

They, however, inaugurated 17 committees for the smooth running of the state.

The House said it received two petitions over alleged withdrawal of salaries and entitlements of elected councillors in the 18 local government areas for their refusal to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party with Governor Godwin Obaseki and the removal from office of the vice chairman of Owan East Local Government Area which it referred to committees to investigate and report back in two weeks.

The lawmakers, at their resumed sitting yesterday, which was held after they held an executive session, condemned the continued siege on the House of Assembly complex by people they described as hoodlums, a development they said has propelled them to be meeting in a rented hall.

A member, representing Uhunmwonde constituency, Washington Osifo, alleged there were plots to attack the members and inflict body injuries on them.

“Mr Speaker, similar information got to us on June 18 last year and we ignored it because we thought these were our party members and they cannot harm us but few hours later, we were attacked by thugs, led by the chief security officer to the governor. The information available to us Mr. Speaker, is that these same people are planning to attack us again and we must not take this for granted.

The Speaker, Victor Edoror, who condemned the plot, said: “Democracy is a game of numbers and we have absolute majority. We call on our colleagues to retrace their steps and join us.”

He announced the suspension of the clerk of the House who he alleged has been aiding seven lawmakers to meet, saying the clerk would be investigated.

The House then adjourned sitting to Tuesday, August 25.