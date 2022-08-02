From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday, announced the government has finalised documentation and audit of forests and is embarking on the recruitment of new forest police as part of a renewed effort to enhance security across the state.

He disclosed this at a special security council meeting with relevant stakeholders in Edo South senatorial district, at the Government House in Benin.

The governor had held similar meetings with stakeholders in Edo North and Edo Central senatorial districts to review security strategies and mechanisms to tackle insecurity in the state.

He said the government, in partnership with relevant stakeholders, is strengthening the security architecture and adopting various measures to sustain security in the state, including bush combing, registration of motorbikes and marketplaces, signing of the anti-grazing laws, and residents’ registration, among others.

“The responsibility of any government in any society is to guarantee the security and safety of the people. No government can call itself a government if it cannot protect and secure the lives of the people that it oversees. That is why for us in Edo, given what is going on in the country today, we have decided that security is now our number one priority. In the area of our forests, we have completed documentation and audit of all our forests in Edo State, particularly in Edo South.”