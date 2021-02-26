Edo First Lady admonishes skill acquisition graduates on good ambassadors on illegal migration

From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The First Lady of Edo State, Her Excellency Betsy Obaseki, yesterday, admonished graduates of skill acquisition training programs in the state on the need to be ambassadors against illegal migration by putting to use the skills and empowerment materials they have acquired.

She gave the admonition during the distribution of livelihood support equipment to 1000 beneficiaries of the skill acquisition and empowerment program put together by ActionAid, IDRC and other partners which was sponsored by the Italian government as part of efforts to curbs illegal migration in the state.

Mrs. Obaseki who remarked that the high rate of illegal migration in the state is due to the failure of governance over the years however urged the youth to resist the temptation from traffickers and seize the opportunities being attracted into the state by the current administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Earlier, the Country Director of the ActionAid Nigeria, Mrs Ene Obi in her speech explained that the programme is aimed at creating alternatives to irregular migration through socio-economic empowerment and sensitization in the state.

She said “the overall objective of this project is to contribute to improving socio-economic conditions of young people so that they can make an informed decision, voluntary choices if they have to move out of the country instead of being forced by economic forces to migrate.”

Some of the beneficiaries of the skill acquisition training in their remarks commended the Edo state government, ActionAid, IDRC, Kairos Youth Empowerment Initiative and the Italian Government for their partnership that has thus yielded result.

Blessing Iberi who was trained as a make up artiste and in bead making said “when I first started it was a challenge, a very big challenge to me but I thank God it is a success. Right now I can make bead confidently and I am already making money from my craft.”

Martha Parlmer who was trained in fashion and design said “as a beginner I did not really know anything. Now today I can sow and as you can see I sowed what I am wearing right now.

Emmanuel Okere who was trained in fish farming and Aquaculture said “we have been proved and trained to face the future and so we are very happy to be beneficiaries of this training.”

Items presented to the trainees include sewing machines, printers for Graphics Designers, generators, make up kits, shoe filing machines among others. Each of the 50 cooperatives were also gifted N650,000 as start up grant.