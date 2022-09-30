From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Wife of Edo State Governor, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki has vowed that family members who locked up a physically challenged man, Mr Lucky Osarenkhoe for seven days without food would face the full wrath of the law.

Mr. Osarenkhoe was allegedly locked up by his family over his refusal to sale a parcel of land belonging to his sister.

Mrs. Obaseki who visited the visually impaired Lucky Osarenkhoe at the Oredo Primary Health Centre in Benin City yesterday, assured him that his family members who locked him inside the family house without food for seven days will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

The Edo First Lady who was accompanied on the visit by the Commissioner for Youth and Gender Mr Andrew Ewanta Esq. said when she heard about the issue, she insisted that he be rescued immediately adding that the case is now between the State Government and the family of Mr Lucky.

Earlier, the visually impaired man, Mr Lucky Osarenkhoe who narrated his ordeal to the wife of the state governor, said his problem began when he refused to connive with his family members to sell a house belonging to his sister in the diaspora.

He said he has been threatened and beaten repeatedly by his family members before they left him to die, locked up in the family house alone.

The Edo State Gender Based Violence Management Committee mobilised a team to rescue the visually impaired man on Monday following a report by a member of the committee.

Caption: Betsy Obaseki with the physically challenged man in the hospital in Benin City