From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

As the world celebrates the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the First Lady of Edo State, Mrs Betsy Obaseki, has pledged to personally ensure the full implementation of the state Disability law recently passed by the state government.

She made the commitment at an event put together by the state chapter of the Joint National Association of Persons with Disability (JONAPVID) to mark the 2022 International Day of Persons with Disabilities in which the state governor, Godwin Obaseki and herself bagged awards of commendation from the association for the passage of the bill.

Mrs Obaseki in her address at the event said “now that the disability bill has been passed into law, I will ensure that I keep pushing towards you make as much progress in its implementation while we are still in government so that no subsequent government can stall your progress”.

The First Lady of the state also encouraged persons with visible disabilities to strive towards their full potential admonishing them that physical impairment does not diminish the value of their lives.

She said they should be encouraged by the fact that those who have physical impairment stand a better chance at living more fulfilled, richer and impactful lives than some others who do not have any obvious physical impairment but are mentally, emotionally and spiritually impaired.

She urged them to consider their deficiencies as opportunities for higher levels of service to humanity and actualising their purpose and thus live happy and contented lives.

While presenting the Award of Commendation to the Governor and the First Lady of the state, the chairperson of JONAPVID, Mrs Ann Ojiugo said prior to the Obaseki administration “we carried placards, we blocked Government House gate, we slept at the Kings Square, all to get this law passed.

“But we did not need to do that in Obaseki’s administration as he and his legislators sat in the comfort of their homes and decided that we the physically challenged like every other person deserve to be protected.”