From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

As Nigeria celebrates her 61st Independence, the First Lady of Edo State, Betsy Obaseki, yesterday, called on the younger generation to revive their hope in Nigeria and to be accountability conscious in all their ventures.

Her Excellency gave this charge at the 18th Reposition Summit, tagged, “Take Charge” and put together by Firm Foundation Ministries.

The summit was held at the Uyi Grand Hotel, GRA and the University of Benin, Benin City Edo State.

Mrs. Obaseki encouraged the youth to rise above their challenges and propel themselves through a strong sense of self-worth towards success.

Other speakers, in their various presentations touched on the subject of Purpose, Gender-Based Violence and Healthy Relationships.

Senior Pastor, Firm Foundation Kay Benson-Akhigbe speaking on relationships said “first you have to discover your purpose, determine where you are going then find out if your partner’s purpose aligns with yours before you commit yourself to a love relationship”.

Pastor Daniel Idienumah said “my chancellor said whatever you start, do it for at least seven years before considering whether you should give up on it.”

