Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State‎ First Lady, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, yesterday, eulogized the sterling quality of the world first elected black female Senator, Princess Franca Afegbua, saying she is a source of pride to the people of the state as well as to women all over the world.

She gave the commendation at an event put up by the Edo State First Lady, Mrs. Obaseki to mark her (senator Franca) 76th birthday ceremony in Benin City.

Mrs. Obaseki said the adventure of Franca into politics as at the time it seemed as if it was the exclusive right of the male folks, paved the way for other women to venture into it.

“The most distinguished Senator has been a source of pride to the people of Edo State as well as to women all over the world.

“She is the first black woman in the world to become a senator and she shattered this ceiling at a time when women’s inclusion in the political process was largely unrecognized in Nigeria.

“What the most distinguished senator did was to pave the way for women all around the world to believe it was possible. And like Nelson Mandela would say “it always seems impossible until it is done.

“Senator did the impossible in 1983 and since then, women all over the world have come to see it possible.

“The world is at an interesting phase, where women at various levels are standing up and demanding inclusion and diversity.

“There is a growing clamour on the right to equal pay for equal work and women all over the world are rising up and demanding a seat at the table in senior leadership positions”, she said.

Mrs. Obaseki while decrying the relegation of women in the nation’s polity, said the celebration of Senator Princess Franca should be a source of inspiration to them to vie for any political positions of their choice.

In his attributes, the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, described the celebrant as a role model to men and women in the world over whose outstanding achievements and accomplishments continue to inspire many.

The governor who was represented by his deputy, Philip Shaibu, said her brilliance and indomitable spirit of the quintessential Edo woman are some of the impeccable qualities that stand her out as she continues to blaze the trail of women achievers