Wife of Edo State governor, Mrs Betsy Obaseki, yesterday, inaugurated the women wing of the Obaseki/Shaibu campaign council.

The First Lady, while addressing the women, said that the people behind the governor’s re-election are more in numbers. She described them as decent, responsible and lovers of Edo State.

“Some people play politics for their personal gains, that is not what we are interested in, we want everyone in Edo State to benefit from the government not some few people with selfish reasons”, she said.

Senator Stella Omu who was present at the event added that even if the opponents are giving all the money in the world, their money would be of no value as Obaseki has been destined to win.

Also speaking, the deputy national woman leader of the PDP, Hajia Adiza. A. Umoru, urged the women to be bold anywhere they go to campaign for the governor and the party because, “whichever way you want to look at it, the governor has performed well and he deserves another tenure to consolidate on his good works”.

On her part, the state woman leader of the party, Deaconess Lindsay Sorae, encouraged the women to be steadfast and consistent, asserting that playing double games won’t be tolerated among women who are known to be straight forward and committed to whatever they believe in, even as she stressed that “there should be no room for a little bit to left and a little bit to the right”.

Among other women who spoke was a former PDP national woman leader and former minister of women affairs, Mrs Josephine Anenih, who reminded the women that Gov Obaseki has plans for the state from the beginning of his first day in office for eight years and must be allowed to complete those laudable projects which he has done for just four years.