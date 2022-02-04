From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Wife of governor of Edo State, Betsy Obaseki has presented copies of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Law to the Chief Judge of Edo State, Honourable Justice Joe Itsebaga Acha with the view of curtailing Gender Based Violence (GBV) in the state.

She made the presentation when she visited the office of the Chief Judge of Edo State

Mrs. Obaseki, accompanied by the State Commissioner for Gender and Social Development, Maria Edekor Esq, solicited the continued partnership of the Judiciary in the fight against gender based violence in the state.

Responding to the gesture, the Chief Judge of Edo State, Honourable Justice Joe Itsebaga Acha, commended the governor’s wife for her commitment in the fight against gender based violence in the state.

Justice Acha said “I want to thank you for your concern for the welfare of the less privileged and vulnerable ones in the society which this law seeks to protect.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

” I assure you that the Judiciary is there for you. You are doing much more than is expected of you by taking the trouble to get this law printed and bringing it to us for our work.

“I assure you that we will partner with you.

“We also want to appeal to you that as was done in October last year that you continue to assist us with seminars so that we get used to this and we are also in the process of drafting practice direction for the implementation of this law.”

The CJ also commended her for her commitment to the welfare of the Judiciary saying “you are not only the mother of the state but we have identified you as an Ambassador of the Judiciary for all you have been doing for us, the way you have been talking with His Excellency to see that our needs are met and that focus is also put on the Judiciary.

“We want to thank you because in all my years in the Judiciary, about 30 years now, this is the first time I have seen the First Lady of the State coming to visit us in the Judiciary. We want to thank you for your simplicity.”