From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The First Lady of Edo State, Betsy Obaseki, yesterday, directed the commencement of free surgeries for women with Vesicovagina fistula, VVF and Rectovagina fistula, RVF in the VVF Centre she set up at the Stella Obasanjo Hospital, Benin City as part of her maternal and child health initiative in the state.

The Edo State First Lady while visiting the patients who have registered for surgery today at the Stella Obasanjo Hospital, accompanied by the Chief Medical Director of the Edo Specialist Hospital; Professor Ileogben Adeoye revealed that the free surgeries and rehabilitation also applies to women from surrounding states.

She said that she decided on this venture due to reports that Nigeria accounts for 40% of the global burden of the condition in the world.

The governor’s wife advised women not to avoid Caesarean Sections at child birth when prescribed as other options could bear fatal risks or result in a life of poor health stigma.

On his part, the Chief Medical Director of Edo Specialist Hospital Professor Ileogben Adeoye said “this is a stigmatizing condition which subtracts from the dignity and self-esteem of the woman. You can imagine a woman leaking urine and feces.

“It takes a lot from her, so this surgery is actually not just to repair the woman but also to give her life back to her so she can go back and relate with her peers in the community and contribute her own quota to the development of her family and the society at large”.

The beneficiaries said this surgery will restore their social lives.

Mrs Beauty Famous said “I started suffering this condition after giving birth last year, and since then it has been difficult to go to church and social events as I can’t stay for long. Doctors said the surgery will cost four hundred thousand Naira which I don’t have and I thank the First lady for deciding to help us.”

Mrs Edith Esan said “I started suffering this condition after a fibroid surgery. May God continue to bless our First Lady for this.”

