From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

As part of measures to enlighten the public and bring to an end Gender Based Violence in the State, the Edo State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU with Kada Film Entertainment for the distribution of a film, titled “We will Not Be silent” put together by the Edo State Gender Based Violence Management Committee.

The Chairperson of the Committee, Betsy Obaseki while signing the MOU during the Committee’s second quarterly meeting for this year, at the Edo State Government House yesterday, noted that the decision to partner Kada Cinemas an indigenous entertainment outfit, is to ensure the widest publicity of the movie in the state and across Nigeria.

The Edo State First Lady said the proceeds of the movie will be put into funding anti gender based violence activities in the state.

She called on all stakeholders to play their role towards stamping out gender based violence in the state.

Earlier in his speech, the Managing Director of Kada Film Entertainment, Mr Trevor Pillay said he decided on the venture because of the quality of the movie.

He said “at first glance of the movie I was very impressed and I saw huge potentials as to how this could be used not just for viewing pleasure in cinemas, but also for sensitisation nationwide.

“So we have a lot of marketing plans in place and we want to get this out to be screened.

“Kada Film Entertainment counts it an honour and privilege to be working with Edo State government to distribute this movie and we hope that this will bring in the success that everyone is looking forward to”.