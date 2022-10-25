From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo State First Lady, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, yesterday, tasked medical practitioners in the state to see their profession as a calling that places premium on human life rather than seeking after pecuniary gains.

She gave the tasks while commissioning the new ICT Hub of the Edo State College of Nursing Sciences in Benin City.

She also declares the one day capacity building workshop open for the students of the institution.

While addressing the students during the capacity building workshop, Mrs Obaseki urged them to recognize that they are valuable and should place human life above pecuniary benefits.

The Edo State First Lady who lauded the upgraded infrastructure in the school which is now adjudged to be the best in West Africa, expressed confidence that the institution will replicate same in the quality of graduates from the school.

The Edo State Commissioner for Health Professor Obehi Akoria in her response to the Edo State First lady, called for humility among healthcare practitioners .

She said “our profession calls for humility and as we merge humility with professionalism, Edo State will become the trail blazer in the healthcare space globally and they will be saying ‘that is a heart doctor, that is a heart nurse, no wonder, they come from the Heartbeat of Nigeria’”.

Earlier the Provost of the Institution, Professor Patricia Ukaigwe said they currently have 500 students in the institution.

She described the governor’s wife as the “champion of the school” for her immense contributions to developments in the health sector.