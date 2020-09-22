President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, met with Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) National Caretaker Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni and the Chairman of the Edo State APC gubernatorial election campaign council.

The meeting was believed to be connected with the Edo governorship election, which the party’s candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, lost to incumbent governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Godwin Obaseki.

The governors were seen using a different route from the normal one they normally use during visits probably to avoid State House reporters.

Ganduje and his Imo counterpart, Hope Uzodinma, spent the weekend in Benin City as they hoped to oversee the victory of the APC in the poll.

Ganduje had last month when the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) came to officially present Ize-Iyamu to Buhari, described Obaseki as a colossal failure and liability to the people of Edo State, hence did not deserve a second term. He had also dismissed argument that incumbency factor could swing votes in favour of the sitting governor.

As more congratulatory messages pour in on his election, former president, Olusegun Obasanjo has urged Governor Obaseki to be magnanimous in victory. He said it was not only charitable but would cool passions in the wider interest of the state and country.

Obasanjo said the success recorded by the governor was a proof that the people of the state valued his leadership and appreciated the efforts made thus far on their behalf.

The former president stated this in a congratulatory letter he personally wrote to Obaseki, a copy made available to newsmen in Abeokuta by his Media Aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, yesterday.

“You have fought and won the elections and deserve to savour the victory despite all the odds and challenges posed by opposition. As you rejoice, however, I would urge that you should be magnanimous in victory and stretch a hand of fellowship to the other candidates who failed in their bid for the elected office.

“Such a gesture is not only charitable but should also help at this time to cool passions in the wider interest of the nation and your State. You are now, as before, Governor of Edo State and not governor of only those who voted for you in Edo State,” Obasanjo advised in the letter.