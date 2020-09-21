Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari met on Monday with the Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) National Caretaker Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni, and the Chairman of the Edo State APC gubernatorial election campaign council, Abdullahi Ganduje, ostensibly in regard to the party’s loss in the State over the weekend.

He met in his office at the presidential villa, Abuja, FCT.

The meeting said to be private visit, it was believed to be connected with the Edo governorship election, which the party’s candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, lost to the incumbent governor and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Godwin Obaseki.

The governors were seen using a different route from the normal one they normally use during visits, probably to avoid State House reporters.

Ganduje and his Imo State counterpart, Hope Uzodinma, spent the weekend in Benin City as they hoped to oversee the victory of the APC in the poll.

Ganduje had last month when the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) came to officially present Ize-Iyamu to Buhari described the embattled Obaseki as a failure and liability to the people of Edo State, saying he did not deserve a second term.

He had urged the people to come out en masse to vote for Pastor Ize-Iyamu of the APC.

Ganduje had also dismissed the argument that the incumbency factor could swing votes in favour of the sitting governor.