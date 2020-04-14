Edo State Government has secured two additional testing facilities at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) and the Stella Obasanjo Hospital, Benin, as part of increased efforts to detect and manage cases of coronavirus in the state.

Governor Godwin Obaseki, who disclosed this in his Easter address, said the state plans to screen over 500,000 citizens across the 18 local government areas within the next few weeks.

Obaseki, who said the government is working assiduously to contain the scourge, urged residents to adhere to directives on good hygiene and safety, including regular washing of the hands, use of sanitisers and observing social distancing.

“We want to screen up to 500,000 citizens in Edo over the next few weeks, and I am pleased to inform you that we now have two additional testing facilities in Benin, where we plan to test up to 5,000 citizens. We will review our current policies when we obtain sufficient data and evidence from the screening and testing.

“Ideally, the Easter season is marked by congregational worship and visits to loved ones, but I appeal to you to restrain from sustaining this practice this period. The social distancing and stay-at-home orders still subsist, so I enjoin you to maintain contact with your relatives and loved ones through digital media channels such as WhatsApp, Facebook and Zoom, so that we can all be safe and protected. If you must go out, do so wearing face masks.

“For emphasis, I want to urge you to continue to observe the hygiene and safety precautions, particularly the regular hand washing under running water, the use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers, and the observation of social distancing practices. Most importantly, please stay-at-home as much as possible and protect the people around you,” he said.