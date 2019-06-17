Edo Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, led members of the state Executive Council to a special thanksgiving service, yesterday, to mark the successful completion of Ugie Ododua and Ugie Ivie ceremonies celebrated by the Omo N’Oba N’Edo Ukuakpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, Oba of Benin.

The governor and members of his cabinet joined prominent palace chiefs, Enigie, Edionwere, market women, youths and members of the public at the thanksgiving service at the Holy Aruosa Cathedral, along Akpakpava Road, in Benin City.

Present at the service were Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie; Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Diaspora Affairs, Hon. Osazee Osemwegie-Ero, among others.

Addressing journalists, Obaseki said, “Today (yesterday)is a day of thanksgiving and we have every reason to thank God for giving us the Oba of Benin.

“We just finished the celebration of a special event and we are here to thank God for the life of our Oba, his reign and the peace we have enjoyed so far.”

The governor expressed appreciation to Oba Ewuare II for assisting Edo people in repositioning and rejuvenating the rich Edo culture to attract global appeal

“We have culture and traditions that span several centuries and we thank God for our monarch, who is helping in resuscitating our culture for global consumption.”