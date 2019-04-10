Edo State government has taken up the permanent host city (PHC) sponsorship of World Digital Exhibition (Worldex), a global technology trade fair hosted annually to link up sub-Saharan Africa with the global technology community.

In a letter addressed to Mr. Frederick Apeji, managing director of Alford Conferences Limited, the promoter of the technology trade exhibition, Mr. Taiwo Francis Akerele, Chief of Staff to the Edo State Governor, said, “I write to inform you that the Executive Governor, Mr. Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, has approved your proposal/request for Benin City as permanent host city (PHC) for the annual World Digital Exhibition scheduled to begin in August 2019.”

In the letter, Akerele added that, “Edo State government considers your proposal in line with our technology drive and looks forward to working with you in order to achieve the laudable objectives of the event.”

At a meeting with some of the event management partners for Worldex in Abuja to formally announce the sponsorship, Apeji said that, “We are pleased that Edo State Government has put its weight behind the Worldex by accepting our invitation to be the permanent host city sponsor for the annual event. We are delighted about this partnership with Edo State Government, and will use the annual Worldex to support its technology drive and its vision of a rapid economic growth for the state.”

The World Digital Exhibition seeks to be a credible innovation platform for sub-Saharan Africa to engage with the rest of the world. The event is a business to business and a business to customer trade fair, which focuses on the information and communication technology and allied sectors. The inaugural edition of Worldex is expected to attract exhibitors, exhibition attendees, event sponsors, conference speakers, delegates, and media professionals drawn from Nigeria, Africa and the rest of the world.