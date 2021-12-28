From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has reiterated his commitment towards putting an end to gender based violence in the state.

Governor Godwin Obaseki disclosed this when he and his wife, Betsy Obaseki paid a surprise visit to the family of late Uwaila Omozuwa who was raped and murdered on 30th May 2020 in Benin City.

Recall that Uwaila, until her gruesome murder, was an 100 Level student of Microbiology, University of Benin.

Betsy Obaseki in her words of comfort to the Omozuwa’s family, described Uwaila as a martyr and a seed sown that is bearing good fruit against gender based violence.

The Edo State First Lady said God has made Uwaila famous in death and so her death is not in vain, adding that since she has gone to be with God which is the aspiration of all men, Uwaila’s parents should be comforted.

The father of the late Uwaila, Mr Johnson Omozuwa commended the Edo State First Lady for transforming lives through what was initially a tragic occurrence.

He said Her Excellency is “addressing a very serious issue in the country, not just in Edo State. I read in the newspapers recently that virtually all the States except a few, have passed the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law.

“You have made Uwaila’s name synonymous to the fight against gender based violence and many States now recognize gender based violence as a crime punishable by law. You made this possible with your outcry at Uwaila’s death”.

In his response His Excellency Godwin Obaseki expressed his commitment towards ensuring an end to gender based violence in the state.

He said “because of Uwaila, the country has taken the issue of gender based violence very seriously and different states and the federal government have taken very stern action against such crimes.”

He added “It is important that we keep her spirit alive.

“We are celebrating Christmas and she’s not here to celebrate with us but we have not forgotten her. We will continue to fight to make sure that more people do not go through what she suffered and what you her parents are going through.”

Caption: Mrs. Betsy Obaseki (left) with late Uwaila’s mother during her visit in Benin City, yesterday.