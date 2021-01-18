From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Eight new judges consisting of seven females and one male were sworn into the Edo State Judiciary on Monday by state Governor Godwin Obaseki, who urged them to be impartial in their dispensation of justice.

The governor promised the judiciary necessary support to adopt new technology in the dispensation of justice, adding that his administration would be focused on rebuilding courts and judges quarters outside the state capital as well as hand over the newly built Judges Quarters to the Chief Judge later this week.

He also promised to extend support to federal judicial institutions in the state with the planned relocation of the Court of Appeal from its present location.

‘We are making history again in Edo State with the swearing-in of eight new judges. This is part of our avowed commitment as a government to strengthen the judiciary. As I have always said that for us to have a virile democracy, we must strengthen the rule of law which means making sure that the judiciary is if not one of the strongest arms of our democracy.

‘I urge you to carry on your duties without fear or favour. This appointment is from God and not from any man.

‘We will continue as the executive to help invest in the required infrastructure. Yes, we are appointing judges we have to also provide the environment for the judges to work efficiently and smoothly. We are going to be handing over the court complex this week.

‘This year we will be fixing and rebuilding the judges quarters and courts outside of Benin City.

‘We are also going to be working with the judiciary to deploy a lot more technology, particularly in our courtroom to ease the burden of work on our judges. We are in the executive currently undergoing a major transformation by utilizing technology in all our processes and in how we work in government, with COVID-19, it is a bit difficult if not risky to have physical meetings as we used to have in the past and so we are using technology to carry on government activities this we believe is the future and we want to encourage the judiciary to adopt the use of technology as much as it is possible in carrying out your activities.

‘We are committed to relocating the Court of Appeal from its current location in Ikpoba Hill and just as we support our local judiciary we will also extend hands of support to other federal judicial officers and institutions in our state,’ Obaseki said.

Among those present at the ceremony held in strict observance of COVID-19 protocol at the new Festival Hall in the government house was the first female Chief Judge of the state, Justice Constance Momoh.