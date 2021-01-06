From Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The candidacy of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship running mate in the September 19, 2020 governorship election in Edo State, Audu Ganiyu, was yesterday voided by ‎an Edo State High Court in Benin.

The plain‎tiff, Kadiri Oshoakhemhe, had in suit No: B/358/20 he filed at the court against Audu and two others, said Audu gave false information in form EC9 in support of personal particulars he submitted to INEC.

Delivering judgement on the matter, the presiding judge, Justice Helen Courage-Ogbebor, held that Ganiyu presented false information to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in his Form EC9.

But in a swift reaction, the APC governorship candidate in the election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu in a statement said he would appeal against the judgment.

“I have received the news of the judgement delivered today 6th day of January 2021 by the Edo State High Court sitting in Benin City disqualifying me and my running mate, Hon Gani Audu from contesting the gubernatorial election held in Edo State on 19th September 2020.