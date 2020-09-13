Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Northern communities in Edo State have promised total support the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu in the forthcoming Governorship elections in the state.

The Chairman of All Arewa Communities in Edo State, Badamasi Babangida, gave the assurance on behalf of Northern communities in the state, at a special campaign rally held at Eyean/Kara Junction 2+2, a densely populated community of Hausa and Northerners on Sunday.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Kano State Governor, Abba Anwar, quoted Babangida as saying that their votes were entirely reserved for the APC’s candidate, Pastor Ize-Iyamu, at the governorship polls.

Babangida, the statement said, had recalled that while Arewa communities did not face any challenge or hardship during the 8 -year- tenure of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the same cannot be said of their experiences under the present government of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

In his remarks at the rally, Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje stressed that what Edo State needed was, “An indigenous Governor, who has an indigenous knowledge of the state and who was born, bred and schooled in Edo State.”

The Governor, who is the Chairman APC Gubernatorial Election in Edo State, told his audience that the upcoming Saturday election in the state was a struggle for freedom and emancipation.

“We are here for a history, for a memorable occasion. History has been made here today. This election is won by the Grace of Allah, as we are presenting to you, somebody who is loved by his people. People should come out and vote en-mass,” he said.

He urged the Northern communities to continue to live in peace with their host, reminding them that security is one of the major concerns of APC in the state.

Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, who spoke at the rally, urged the voters to always be ready to support the party during the polls.

Shekarau, who is a former Governor of Kano State, added that, “Voters should strive hard to conduct themselves peacefully during the election. I am also urging you to work hard and pray hard.”

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the governorship candidate of the APC, promised to bring back peace and security in the state when elected into office, come September 19th, 2020.

It could be recalled that on Ganduje’s campaign team were the Houses Leader, House of Representatives, Hon Alassan Ado Doguwa, Senators Ibrahim Shekarau and Barau I. Jibrin, Kano the State APC Chairman, Abdullahi Abbas, former Deputy Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo, among others.