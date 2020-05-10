Tony Osauzo, Benin

Ahead of the Edo State September 19 governorship election, a leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo South senatorial district, Owere Dickson Imasogie, has announced the readiness of the party to do battle with the ruling and ‘crises-ridden’ All Progressives Congress in the state.

He said with the congresses of the party at the different levels decisively concluded, the party was on the right and genuine path to produce the next governor of the state.

Imasogie, while acknowledging the loss of some party members to the ruling All Progressives Congress in recent times, disclosed that the PDP was at the verge of harvesting even greater number of defectors from the ruling APC.

“The PDP remains virile, potent and optimistic ahead of the governorship elections. You are aware that our aspirants have been very visible since indicating their genuine interests. With the party congresses done and out of the way now, the party is getting ready for the governorship primaries that would produce the candidate of the party”, he said.

Lamenting that COVID-19 pandemic had brought a lull to comprehensive campaign efforts, Owere Imasogie was however optimistic that since the party leaders had adopted the no-zoning formula to choose party officials and the governorship candidate, aspirants would subject themselves to canvassing for support from all and sundry in the different senatorial districts.

He reasoned that with the emergence of the State Party Chairman from the Edo Central senatorial district, political permutations favour the Edo South district to produce the governorship candidate of the party.

“From the look of things and with the list of aspirants in its fold, the APC is picking its candidate from Edo South; whether it is the incumbent or a fresh candidate, they are all from Edo South. So, the political battle ground is here in Edo south, with the district still favoured to produce the PDP candidate”, he said.

The PDP leader, therefore, enjoined party leaders and members in the state to remain firm and loyal to the party, noting that the chances of the party securing victory in the governorship election were very bright.