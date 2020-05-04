Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Wife of Edo Governor, Betsy Obaseki, has appealed to residents not to despair, but rather look at the good side of COVID19 pandemic and maximise the opportunities the lockdown has provided for their growth and prosperity.

She stated this while providing relief materials to indigent and vulnerable persons, who are non-indigenes of in the state at the Edo State Government House, Benin City.

Addressing recipients of the relief materials,Obaseki tasked them to ensure that those who truly need the materials would get them, adding that the distribution of relief materials would continue as the state identifies those who are most vulnerable for assistance. She advised Edo people to use the period of the lockdown to take necessary rest that makes for good and healthy living, strengthen family bond and most importantly find innovative ways of improving their economic life, like the production of face masks. She also said the period should be a time to observe good hygiene and also a time for sober reflection and strategising for a more productive lifestyle.