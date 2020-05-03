Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Wife of the governor of Edo State, Betsy Obaseki has appealed to residents of the state not to be despaired during the lockdown period, but look at the good side of the COVID-19 pandemic and maximize the opportunities that the lockdown has provided.

Her Excellency, Betsy Obaseki said this while providing relief materials to indigents and the vulnerable persons, who are “non indigenes” in the state at the Edo State Government House, Benin City.

Addressing the recipients of the relief materials, Mrs Obaseki tasked them to ensure that those who truly need the materials get them adding that the distribution of relief materials will be continuous as the state continues to identify those who are the most vulnerable at every stage of this COVID-19 pandemic.

She also advised Edo people to use the period of the lockdown to take the necessary rest that make for good and healthy living, strengthen family bond and most importantly find innovative ways of improving their economic lifestyles by producing some necessities which have become necessary due to the COVID-19 pandemic such as face masks.

She also said the period should be a time to observe good hygiene and also a time for sober reflection and strategizing for a more productive lifestyle.

Speaking also, the Coordinator of Non-Indigenes in Edo State, Mr Anthony Otaroghene said “we are grateful, we love the way the government called us to get something to the non-indigenes residing in the state.

“We have been directed to give these things to those who are not privileged in our communities and we are ready to ensure this directive is carried out.”

The Executive Director of Norion Foundation, Lady Cynthia Ighodaro said “we want to thank Her Excellency for this great opportunity, she has always had affection for widows.

“A lot of them have been crying and we have tried our best to do what we can but this is going to help us a lot.”