Edo Government has embarked on massive clearing of bushes in public places across Benin, the capital city of the state.

The state Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability, Jonathan Lawani, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday that the exercise was aimed at achieving a clean and healthy environment.

According to him, government wishes to take a lead in ensuring bushes in both public and private places in the state are cleared as the rains get intensified.

“As they say that leadership is by example. What we are doing today is to pass a message that cleanliness is next to Godliness, and for this rainy season, we must ensure we clear our environment.

“We know rain comes with grasses growing everywhere with its effect of flood, erosion and bushes in our surroundings.

“We take the initiative to show to the people of Edo that we can do it by maintaining cleaning and healthy environment by clearing the grasses in our environment to ensure Edo State becomes a clean state for all.

“This is a continuous exercise all through the season of rain. For private places, our health and safety officers are going round to serve abatement notice to those who are not clearing the front of their premises.

“We are clearing public places that are government facilities and the roads across the city. I believe you went to Uselu road all through, to University of Benin and the surroundings in the GRA,” he said.

Lawani, an engineer, noted the ministry had directed a similar exercise in all local government areas in the state through the appropriate ministry and organs of government.

“As part of the initiative, we are going to be championing the cleanest city or cleanest local government in Edo state.

“We want to start it during this rainy season, so it becomes a culture and part of our activities on a yearly basis,” the commissioner said.

He also urged the public to ensure proper waste disposal, planting of grasses, flowers and trees during the season to mitigate the effect of climate change in the state. (NAN)