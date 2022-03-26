Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu has cleared the air on the information involving the sack of athletes, coaches and staff of Edo Sports Commission, saying it was far from the truth.

This was made known while addressing head coaches and captains of various sports associations at the new Festival Hall, Government House, Benin.

“Nobody has been sacked and they have decided to protest in a wrong way. You are protesting over something that does not exist and I can confirm that these are politically sponsored people and not my athletes.”

“If you received false information and the government comes out to deny it and you still go ahead to protest, then it’s a politically motivated protest.

“I implore you to please tell those protesting, if actually, they are your athletes, tell them to vacate the place, but if they refuse, then the government will treat them as politically motivated hoodlums.”

“If the government wants development in the state, no one can stop the government from doing it.

“The new Sports Commission does not have anything to do with the situation at hand; we gave them what to do.

“Anyone who’s not fit to do sports will be redeployed to another ministry. You didn’t vote for us to come to mismanage your resources. So, those who live abroad and are earning salaries for doing nothing will have no place here again’.

