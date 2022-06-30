From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State Government announced on Thursday the closure of the state-owned Nigerian Observer newspaper for a period of one month.

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., said: “The Edo State Government, in line with the reforms of the state-owned media organisations, has directed the closure of the Nigerian Observer newspaper for a period of one month, for re-organisation and re-launch of the media outfit”.

The statement added that “All existing staff of the Nigerian Observer are hereby redeployed to the Ministry of Communication and Orientation, with immediate effect, where they will receive further directives on their new responsibilities.

“Members of the reading public and lovers of the Nigerian Observer brand are assured that their darling newspaper titles will return to the stands shortly better and improved,” it further read.