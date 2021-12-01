From Tony Osauzo, Benin

‎Families of four slain police officers in Edo were yesterday, presented with a cheque of N1 million each by the state Commissioner of Police, Philip Ogbadu in Benin.

The policemen, Rufus Ojo Kosemani (DPO), Justina Aghomo, Isaac Sadoh and Glory David, were killed by gunmen on March 12, 2019 in Afuze, Owan East Local Government Area when the Police station was attacked and burnt down.

Presenting the cheques, Ogbadu explained that the money was made available by the Edo State government that promised to give the families the money when the incident occurred. He also said that the police station was rebuilt by the government and it is already in use.

The Commissioner, while describing the death of the policemen as a great loss, prayer that God would continue to give the families the fortitude to bear the loss.

“On March 12, 2019, gunmen attacked the police station in Afuze killing the DPO and three other officers. Governor Godwin Obaseki visited and promise to compensate the families of the slain officers and rebuild the station.

“I pray that the family will continue to have the fortitude to bear the great loss. It is not easy at this time. However, I must commend the Governor for the kind gesture and implore other governors to emulate the kind gesture,” Ogbadu added.

In her remark, Wife of the late DPO, Mary, commended the Edo State government for the gesture but stated that she expected more. “I have four kids and I was hoping to get more compensation. I, however, commend the state government for fulfilling the promise they made to us”, she said.

On his part, Harrison, the eldest son of the late Isaac Sadoh, thanked God for the gesture and commended the Edo State government.

He also stated that he expected more due to the fact that he has been taking care of his six younger ones since his father died.