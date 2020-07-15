The Edo State Government on Wednesday decried the rising cases of drug abuse by females in the state.

Mrs Maria Edeko, Commissioner for Social Development and Gender Issues, disclosed this during a courtesy visit on Mr Buba Wakawa, State Commander, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Benin.

Edeko said that the situation was worrisome and of great concern to the Gov. Godwin Obaseki led administration in the state.

She however said that the governor had vowed to eradicate illegal drug cultivation, trafficking and abuse.

“I am worried that the number of females getting involved in illegal drug activities is increasing. We are going to tackle this ugly trend head-on.

“This government has made so much investment in education and will not allow drug abuse to undermine the enviable efforts being recorded in the sector.

“The government will work closely with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in the fight against drug trafficking and abuse,” she said.

Edeko noted that drug abuse was both expensive and destructive with devastating consequences on families and the society.

“The use of drugs now cut across primary school, secondary school and the university. I am here as a mother to deliver the governor’s message on the need for necessary sacrifices in eliminating drug trafficking and abuse from our state.

“The figures of females involved in drug abuse in the state is high and worrisome. We are prepared to save our youths from destruction as we fight to uphold the culture of hard work and discipline,” she said.

Wakawa said that the core mandate of the NDLEA was to reduce both the supply and demand for illicit drugs.

“Drug users need to be medically treated and rehabilitated while drug traffickers are to be arrested and prosecuted. Unlike in the past when drug abuse was dominated by males, the number of females is on the rise.

“In 2019, the command arrested 187 males and 91 females with a percentage of 48.66 per cent, while between January and June 2020, the command apprehended 101 males and 45 females with a percentage of 44.55 per cent,” he said.

Wakawa said that the increase in criminality and moral decadence in the country was rooted in drug abuse. (NAN)