From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State Government has inaugurated FOARE Mushroom Production Centre and also flagged off the year 2022 Farming Season in the state.

The Commissioner of Agriculture and Food Security, Stephen Idehenre said while flagging off the farming season that governor Godwin Obaseki had prioritise agriculture to ensure the Make Edo Great Again (MEGA) agenda a reality.

Idehenre said the flag off of the 2022 farming season would raise the bar to grow and increase productivity in the sector.

He maintained that the Mushroom Production Centre would create 50 direct and 200 indirect jobs.

He commended FOARE Mushroom Global Farm LLC for the initiative stressing that, it would pave way for a brighter future for SMEs development in the state.

“Let me thank the proponent of this venture for their commitment to the cause of supporting government in wealth creation through innovative approaches such as this,” he said.

According to him, the governor is rejigging the state security architecture to ensure the security of farmers in the state.

Also speaking, Dr Kingsley Obasohan,

Chairman, FOARE Mushroom Farms Global LCC, California, USA, thanked the governor for the partnership to help create jobs and create wealth for women and youth in the state.

” Some people will be wondering what is it about mushroom. Mushroom is not just for eating but has pharmacological benefits.

“Most of the drugs we take are produced from mushrooms. The HIV retroviral drugs, the Hepatitis B and C drugs, the fertility drugs among others are made from mushrooms.

“That is why mushroom is in high demand globally. 75 percent of the mushrooms produced globally are consumed by Europe.

” Evey year, South Africa earn about N1.3 billion from mushrooms. But Nigeria account for less than five percent,” he said.

According to him, we are not just producers but also off-takers. It means that we have the capability to buy off all mushrooms produced in Edo. That is the uniqueness of our partnership.

Chief Amadi Osayande, a retired Comptroller of Edo Correctional Centre and deputy chairman of AFAN in Edo, thanked the governor for the kind gesture.

Osayande noted that the distribution of farm inputs and cheques to rice farmers would increase productivity, increase yield and guarantee successful farming season.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Peter Aikhuomobhogbe urged the farmers to take advantage of the farm inputs to create wealth for themselves.

Highpoint of the event was the distribution of motor bikes to extension agents, rice millers and cheques of between N100, 000 to N300,000 to 23 rice farmers

Also, during the event, 21 motor bikes were distributed to Frontline agricultural extension agents while, Nine Rice Millers and Cassava stems, Mushroom spawn were also distributed to farmers.