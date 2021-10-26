From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State Government , debunked claim by state chapter of the APC that it planned to demolished the Central Hospital, Benin City, explaining that it is relocating and not demolishing the hospital.

In a statement, the Edo State Commissioner for Communications and Orientation, Hon. Andrew Adaze Emwanta JP, said the hospital is being relocated to the Stella Obasanjo Hospital, contrary to the false and malicious statement by the Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) purporting the demolition of the hospital.

“The attention of the Edo State Government has been drawn to a malicious and false statement by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, alleging that the government plans to demolish the Central Hospital in Benin City.

“The government is not demolishing, but relocating the Hospital. The Central Hospital has been in existence for over 100 years and most of the facilities are now very old and do not support modern-day medical service delivery.

“The hospital is now being relocated to the Stella Obasanjo Hospital which is being expanded and improved to deliver quality health services to Edo people, while the old Central Hospital will be transformed.

“The general public is hereby urged to disregard the propaganda by the opposition in the state that is rudderless and aimed at creating an issue where none exists”, the statement said.

